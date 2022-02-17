Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Awaiting an official report on the cause of Sunday afternoon’s plane crash off the coast of Carteret County, friends and family of the victims have begun their grieving process.

Charlie Snow is a long-time friend of Teen Rawls, who has been identified as the pilot of the downed private plane.

More than the pilot of that PC-12 plane, Rawls was a father, husband, and friend to most people he met. That’s what Snow remembers.

“This is an amazing man,” Snow says.

“If that circumstance could have been avoided or it could have been fixed, he’s the one guy that I would want to be in the pilot seat.”

The two friends flew countless hours together in the cockpit, making memories that Snow holds on to now more than ever.

Snow recalls dinners with Rawls’ family, including Rawls’ wife Karen, daughter Brittany, and son Jeffrey, who also was a victim of the crash.

“The last thing in the world they ever worried about, I assure you, was that he would go down in an airplane. He’s been doing it too long,” Snow said.

Teen Rawls was such a fan of planes that he lived less than ten minutes from the airport in Greenville. Snow says Rawls was the most natural pilot he has ever seen.

“He was a man doing his job. He did it very, very well,” Snow said. “He was very, highly qualified, as qualified as you would ever want in the cockpit of an airplane when you are with a lot of people like that.”

According to Snow, Rawls was the kind of person that greeted everyone with a smile and never had a bad thing to say about another person.

“I’d change nothing about him and I want people to understand that. He’s that kind of person, he was.”

Over the weekend, dozens of small businesses in the Down East community are planning to raise money for the victims’ families.

For now, Snow says he is respecting Teen Rawls’ family’s privacy, but when they are ready to receive him, he is prepared for an embrace.

