Leland Town Council: Habitat for Humanity to withdraw rezoning request

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council meets Thursday, Feb 17 at 6 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting.

Habitat for Humanity has submitted a request to withdraw their rezoning application for higher density housing. Back in January, they petitioned for a change of 6 acres from R-15 to R-6 residential zoning. The Leland Planning Board approved the request to be sent to town council on Jan. 25, but Habitat for Humanity has now withdrawn their application.

If it was put into effect, the new zoning would allow for a maximum density of six dwelling units per acre compared to the current 2.9 dwelling units per acre.

You can view the full meeting agenda below, and watch the meeting here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.