Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Governor Cooper to discuss mask guidelines for North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper
Governor Roy Cooper(PBSNC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will discuss COVID-19 mask guidelines for North Carolina at a news conference Thursday.

The news conference will be held at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live.

Currently, there is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but some are still in effect locally.

Click here for livestream.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Will Osborne, 20 years old
Man charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after allegedly hitting dog

Latest News

Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
Parents react after New Hanover County school board votes to lift mask mandate
Parents react to NHC School Board decision to end mask mandate
Parents and students at the board of education meeting Tuesday night.
Parents react after New Hanover County school board votes to lift mask mandate
New Hanover County opened their new testing site at 1507 Greenfield Street on Wednesday.
NHC COVID positivity rate dropping, still higher than state’s percentage