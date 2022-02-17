Governor Cooper to discuss mask guidelines for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will discuss COVID-19 mask guidelines for North Carolina at a news conference Thursday.

The news conference will be held at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live.

Currently, there is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but some are still in effect locally.

