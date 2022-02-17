Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: next front to bring big weather shakeup

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a balmy, breezy day as a sharp cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to swell to 70 or better on most of the mainland and 60 or higher closer to or on the beaches. Southerly winds could get a bit frisky with gusts over 25 mph possible for a few spots. Skies will contain scattered clouds, isolated fog banks, and stray raindrops.

As the cold front passes Thursday night into Friday, a window of more enhanced shower chances will open between midnight and noon. Though a rogue downpour or stray gusty storm cell may mix with these showers, most of the rain ought to be tame and a tenth to a quarter of an inch is a sensible accumulation baseline. Temperatures should remain in the 60s or higher through most of Friday, but you may notice chillier post-frontal wind shift by the evening.

See how low those temperatures will go, and when they will rebound again, in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, tap into a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. The app is and will always be a free download.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Will Osborne, 20 years old
Man charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after allegedly hitting dog

Latest News

A warm Thursday ahead in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise with rain chances on the way
A warm Thursday ahead in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Feb. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Feb. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Feb. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Feb. 16, 2022
First Alert Forecast: temperatures and rain chances on the up