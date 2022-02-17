First Alert Forecast: next front to bring big weather shakeup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a balmy, breezy day as a sharp cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to swell to 70 or better on most of the mainland and 60 or higher closer to or on the beaches. Southerly winds could get a bit frisky with gusts over 25 mph possible for a few spots. Skies will contain scattered clouds, isolated fog banks, and stray raindrops.

As the cold front passes Thursday night into Friday, a window of more enhanced shower chances will open between midnight and noon. Though a rogue downpour or stray gusty storm cell may mix with these showers, most of the rain ought to be tame and a tenth to a quarter of an inch is a sensible accumulation baseline. Temperatures should remain in the 60s or higher through most of Friday, but you may notice chillier post-frontal wind shift by the evening.

See how low those temperatures will go, and when they will rebound again, in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

