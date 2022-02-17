Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Congressional maps: North Carolina Senate map passes, goes to NC House for consideration

Lawmakers have until Friday to submit their redrawn maps.
Lawmakers have until Friday to submit their redrawn maps.
Lawmakers have until Friday to submit their redrawn maps.(ncleg.gov)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier in February, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down redrawn legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders.

It was found the lines were illegally stacked to give Republicans an advantage. Now, lawmakers have until Friday to submit their redrawn maps.

Related: NC Supreme Court rules legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders

The North Carolina Senate map just passed. It will go to the NC House, and if the House passes this senate map, it will go to the NC trial court.

WBTV talked to Catawba College Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Bitzer who said these maps determine which districts voters will be in and potentially who will be elected from these districts.

Earlier this month, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down redrawn legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders.

All these districts have a certain number of North Carolina citizens and people who want to be lawmakers. Bitzer thinks these new maps reflect a different version from what we saw in the original maps.

Related: North Carolina Supreme Court delays state primary elections until May 2022 due to gerrymandering allegations

“These maps are generally tending to be much more partisan neutral in terms of the dynamics of how many Republicans and how many Democrats could be elected to the US House, to the NC State House to the state Senate. So I think the dynamics at what I’ve been looking at these maps is that the electoral process, the electoral performance, within these maps are much more balanced,” Bitzer said.

Redistricting plans have to be submitted Friday. After that, the trial court will have to finalize the maps by Feb. 23.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active crime scene of reported stabbing at Watts Landing in Hampstead
UPDATE: Two dead from stabbing in Hampstead area
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper encourages schools, local governments to end mask mandates
The NHC Sheriff’s Office made three arrests and seized narcotics and firearms. (Pictured from...
Investigations by NHC Sheriff’s Office leads to seizure of narcotics and firearms
David Prevatte faces a judge.
Man charged in murder of 5-year-old niece makes first court appearance

Latest News

North Carolina State Senate.
Bill giving parents authority to decide if kids wear masks in schools clears Senate
North Carolina GOP’s latest map proposal is less lopsided
N.C. lawmakers advance proposed voting redistricting maps
Convicted felons and illegal aliens are accused of voter fraud
Eight people charged in Brunswick Co. voter fraud investigation
North Carolina House ending COVID-19 proxy voting practice (File Image)
North Carolina GOP’s latest map proposal is less lopsided