Wrightsville Beach asks CFPUA for major discount, despite prior agreement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly three years ago, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board voted to move forward with an agreement with the Town of Wrightsville Beach that gave the town a significant discount on the bulk water rate.

Now, facing a water shortage and high chloride levels in several of its wells, the town is once again asking CFPUA for a massive discount to purchase millions of gallons of water.

“The Town currently has half of its wells that have high chloride levels. High chlorides can cause water quality issues and lead to TTHMs (a potentially toxic chemical),” according to supporting documents included in the agenda for the Board of Aldermen’s January meeting.

The standard rate for bulk water from CFPUA is $3.48 per 1,000 gallons, and consumer ratepayers (everyone else) pay $4.02 per 1,000 gallons.

But the town’s deal was not even 20% of that cost, at $0.65 cents per gallon.

However, that discounted deal has since ended.

The town needs to purchase a minimum of 150 million gallons of water from CFPUA to “maintain a viable water supply in the coming year which is half of the Town’s production each year,” according to meeting documents.

But to purchase that much water the town could be on the hook for $522,000. If they were to purchase their entire supply from CFPUA it would cost more than $1 million. To avoid spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Town of Wrightsville Beach is asking CFPUA to honor the lower rate again.

If CFPUA agreed, it would only cost the Town of Wrightsville Beach $97,000 to purchase the 150 million gallons.

CFPUA does not offer discounts to regular customers. In 2019, CFPUA Spokesman Vaughn Hagerty explained the discount to Port City Daily.

“The Board’s action... created a specific service. This service is for the temporary, short-term provision of bulk water at a specific rate,” he told Port City Daily.

CFPUA relies on rates to provide its services and fund infrastructure improvements, like enhancements to its Sweeney Treatment Plant aimed at reducing the amount of GenX and other PFAS compounds in the water.

Wrightsville Beach is CFPUA’s only bulk water customer, and the only entity getting that discounted rate, Hagerty said in an email to WECT.

During a conversation at the Board’s meeting, town officials said CFPUA has not looked favorable at previous requests to provide water at the lower price, but that could change.

“CFPUA and the Town of Wrightsville Beach are in discussions about this. No decision has been made,” Hagerty said.

If CFPUA were to agree to this deal, that would essentially take more money out of the utilities pockets, and therefore, take money away from ratepayers who do not have the same opportunity to get a discounted rate.

‘We expect this’

At the January Board of Aldermen meeting for Wrightsville Beach, Town Manager Tim Owens presented a motion to enter into an interlocal agreement to purchase the 150 million gallons from CFPUA, but elected officials took issue with the increased rate.

After some discussion, Owens suggested he could write a formal letter to CFPUA to request the lower rate, but Alderman Zeke Partin made it clear she was not asking.

“I think what my charge is write a letter basically saying please provide us with 150 million gallons worth of water at the bulk rate...” Owens said.

“I would use the word expect, don’t ask please, say ‘we expect this,’” Partin responded.

Board members also pointed to the fact they could not use well #11, one of its nine wells, because of GenX contamination caused by seepage from one of CFPUA’s holding basins as justification for continuing to receive the lower rate.

However, per the town’s 2019 agreement with CFPUA approving the lower rate, the town was required to meet the following criteria:

Consolidate its system into CFPUA’s within six months of the end of the term. Essentially, all Wrightsville Beach customers would become regular CFPUA customers; OR

Agree to become a regular bulk water customer of CFPUA for at least five years. The current regular bulk rate is $3.48 per 1,000 gallons.; OR

Reimburse CFPUA for the difference between the regular bulk rate and the Short-Term Mutual Aid Rate (the difference is $2.83 per 1,000 gallons based on the current bulk rate) for all water obtained under the Short-Term Mutual Aid Bulk Water rate.

The agreement is legally binding and there is even a provision in the document that makes it binding on all successors, meaning the agreement stands even if the makeup of either board changes.

Following the board meeting, Owens sent a letter to CFPUA asking them to honor the lower bulk-water rate.

“On behalf of the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen, the Town is requesting that Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and the Town enter into an Inter-local agreement to allow the Town to be a bulk water customer and purchase 105 million gallons of water during the calendar year of 2022 and beyond. The town is also requesting that CFPUA continue to honor an agreement from 2019 that allowed the town to purchase up to 45 million gallons of water yearly for $0.65 per 1000 gallons. The reduced rate was originally agreed to due to the direct impact that the CFPUA ASR well had in contaminating the Town’s inland well which continues to be a problem to this day. It would be appropriate for CFPUA to not penalize Wrightsville Beach for simply trying to replace the water from well #11 which is not usable due to CFPUA and not due to anything that Wrightsville Beach did,” Owens wrote.

It’s worth noting the high levels of chlorides were not caused by CFPUA, but it is not clear where the contamination came from.

None of the members of the Board of Aldermen responded to WECT’s request for comment. Only one CFPUA Board Member responded to WECT’s request, Rob Zapple, but at the time of publication, he was unable to provide an interview.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.