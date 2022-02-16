Wilmington woman pleads guilty to collecting dead mother’s Social Security benefits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to collecting social security benefits issued to her deceased mother for more than a decade.

Antoinette Andrea Colbert, 49, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to theft of government property.

Colbert’s mother passed away in 2007, but her death was not reported to the Social Security Administration by family. In 2008, after her mother’s death, Colbert rerouted the benefit mailings to her own address in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was also identified on bank footage using her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits.

Colbert faces a maximum of up to ten years in prison when sentenced in May 2022.

