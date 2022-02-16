Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after allegedly hitting dog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was allegedly caught on video striking a dog has been arrested, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office says it received a tip about an animal cruelty case on Feb. 10.

“Deputies contacted the reporting party and obtained a video of the offender assaulting a small young dog with a closed fist,” a news release states. “The dog could be heard whimpering and crying before and after the strikes were delivered.”

Officials say that the dog was seized by deputies and signed over by Zheng to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit. The dog is being evaluated by a veterinarian.

Officials say that the dog was seized by deputies and signed over by Zheng to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit. (NHCSO)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.