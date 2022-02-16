Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after allegedly hitting dog

Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.
Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was allegedly caught on video striking a dog has been arrested, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office says it received a tip about an animal cruelty case on Feb. 10.

“Deputies contacted the reporting party and obtained a video of the offender assaulting a small young dog with a closed fist,” a news release states. “The dog could be heard whimpering and crying before and after the strikes were delivered.”

Officials say that the dog was seized by deputies and signed over by Zheng to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit. The dog is being evaluated by a veterinarian.

Officials say that the dog was seized by deputies and signed over by Zheng to the New Hanover...
Officials say that the dog was seized by deputies and signed over by Zheng to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit.(NHCSO)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties

Latest News

Bald Head Island
The Village of Bald Head Island files petition to regulate parking and barge operations
Brunswick County beachgoers may have to bring some pocket change with them when they take a...
Holden Beach likely to pass paid parking ordinance
The Town of Wrightsville Beach is asking CFPUA to provide a steep discount on 150 million...
Wrightsville Beach asks CFPUA for major discount, despite prior agreement
New Hanover County School Board votes to shift district to masks optional