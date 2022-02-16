Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Preschool apologizes, closes after blackface activity

A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving...
A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving blackface that was apparently intended to celebrate Black History Month. That teacher was fired.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces to celebrate Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school’s front door Sunday said the “curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize.”

The teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was fired.

Management said that because possible protests at the school could put children at risk, it was closing for the time being. If the school does reopen, it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden orders National Archives to hand over Trump White House visitor logs to Congress
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows Allison Gollust, communications director for New...
Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say