New Hanover County Board of Education updates public comment policies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education members are considering a number of different policies at a meeting Tuesday evening.

In past meetings, they’ve discussed changing the way the public comment portion of their meeting is held.

Tonight, they voted unanimously to have at least three meetings per year, solely dedicated to hearing the public’s concerns. These meetings will last no longer than two hours.

The board also voted on a policy that would allow the board chair to adjourn any board meetings that last longer than 4.5 hours. In the event of a meeting reaching that point, the items remaining on the agenda would be moved to the next board meeting.

Suspension data is also being presented at the meeting.

