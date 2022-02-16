Missing 15-year-old in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Alexis Sanchez-Vazquez.

He is 15 years old, 5 ft. 2 in. and around 115 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen near Wilshire Blvd on Monday around 7:30 a.m. If you have information that could help the search, call (910) 343-3609. Only call 911 if you see him in person.

