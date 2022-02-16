Man charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested 20-year-old Will Osborne Wednesday morning on five counts of assault by pointing a gun and other charges.

The victim said he confronted a man breaking into a car and was threatened by the suspect near the 900 block of Downey Branch Way at around 1:18 a.m. The same morning, WPD officers found and arrested Osborne without incident. Osborne now stays at the NHCSO Detention center with a $85,000 secured bond.

Per the WPD, Osborn was, “charged with Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, five counts of Assault by Pointing a Gun, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possession Schedule II Controlled substance.”

