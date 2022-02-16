Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun

Will Osborne, 20 years old
Will Osborne, 20 years old(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested 20-year-old Will Osborne Wednesday morning on five counts of assault by pointing a gun and other charges.

The victim said he confronted a man breaking into a car and was threatened by the suspect near the 900 block of Downey Branch Way at around 1:18 a.m. The same morning, WPD officers found and arrested Osborne without incident. Osborne now stays at the NHCSO Detention center with a $85,000 secured bond.

Per the WPD, Osborn was, “charged with Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, five counts of Assault by Pointing a Gun, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possession Schedule II Controlled substance.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties
The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records

Latest News

New Hanover County School Board votes on masks in schools
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
The Voter Registration Applications warns applicants they cannot vote while still on probation...
New details on voter fraud indictments in Brunswick Co.
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites