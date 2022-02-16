Man charged in connection to shooting in Whiteville parking lot

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Whiteville last year recently was arrested in New Hanover County.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Jalen Simpson was taken into custody by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 25 on a warrant obtained by Whiteville police for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Whiteville police say that officers responded to the San Jose’s restaurant on Oct. 29, 2021, in reference to a shooting in the parking lot.

“One person was struck by shots fired by an unknown suspect,” a news release states. “During the investigation, the suspect was later identified as Jalen Shipman of Whiteville, N.C.”

