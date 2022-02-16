Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles.(Richard Vogel | (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File))
By Emily Van de Riet and Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis.

The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.

The 39-year-old passenger then tried to take his key, and a fight began before the suspect allegedly began to bite the driver’s ear. She then pushed him out of the car, got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The 32-year-old driver lost a portion of his ear during the incident.

A short time later, police say the passenger crashed the car and walked away.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties

Latest News

A man allegedly attacked an Applebee's bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof
Bald Head Island
The Village of Bald Head Island files petition to regulate parking and barge operations
Brunswick County beachgoers may have to bring some pocket change with them when they take a...
Holden Beach likely to pass paid parking ordinance
The Town of Wrightsville Beach is asking CFPUA to provide a steep discount on 150 million...
Wrightsville Beach asks CFPUA for major discount, despite prior agreement
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing