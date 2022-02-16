Senior Connect
Investigation: Former Interior Secretary Zinke misused position, lied about land deal

An investigation finds Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who served in the Trump administration, misused his position and lied to an ethics official over a Montana land deal.(Gray News)
By MATTHEW BROWN
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Government investigators says former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown and lied to an agency ethics official about his involvement.

The Interior Department’s inspector general said in a report made public Wednesday that Zinke continued working with a foundation on the commercial project in the community of Whitefish, Montana, even after he committed upon taking office to breaking ties with the foundation.

The report also says Zinke gave incorrect and incomplete information to an Interior Department ethics official who confronted him over his involvement and that Zinke directed his staff to assist him with the project in a misuse of his position.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

