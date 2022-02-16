How to get affordable internet access using federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Right now there is money and programs in place to help low-income households get a discount on internet services.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is administered by the Federal Communications Commission. Ten million households have already enrolled in the program, but the White House confirms 42 million Americans still have a tough time getting internet access in 2022.

The program provides a $30 per month benefit to help households afford access to high-speed internet service. It also provides a one time discount of up to $100 to help households buy a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

The FCC does have set criteria that must be met in order for a household to qualify for the program. According to the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, at lease one member of a household must meet one of the following conditions in order to qualify:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline

Participates in tribal-specific programs

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

You can click on this link to apply online or print out a mail-in application. There is no fee to apply for the program.

