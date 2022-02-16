Senior Connect
Holden Beach likely to pass paid parking ordinance

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County beachgoers may have to bring some pocket change with them when they take a trip to Holden Beach this summer.

Leaders in Holden Beach met Tuesday night to discuss paid parking— and there are hopes that the effort could go into effect as soon as April 1.

Tuesday’s meeting included a lengthy discussion on the matter. Commissioners talked about what areas could have paid parking spaces and cut down on the number of spaces on the list. At the end of last month’s meeting, the board had settled on hundreds of paid parking spaces across the town. After listening to concerns from homeowners about taking away from the beach town’s charm with too many cars on the side of the road, commissioners cut that number down to about 600.

The proposed price for a parking space changed, too, from $4/hr to $3/hr. Not everyone loves the idea, but many homeowners say it’s necessary.

“They just don’t want people parking in their yard, using their walkway, using their shower, using their pool, using facilities,” said Holden Beach Property Owners Association president Tom Myers. “Combined with that is the overall concern that the beach is going to get so crowded that we’ll lose the character of the island, which is a family beach-- not crowded, laid back.”

The proposed changes aren’t just about paid parking: it’s about where you can park in general. Some areas you may have parked in the past may become no parking zones.

One of those areas is on the east end of the town on Ocean Boulevard. It’s a one-way street that’s usually packed-- causing concern about first responders’ ability to get to the scene of an emergency. Homeowners also expressed concern about damage to the dunes.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

