First Alert Forecast: temperatures and rain chances on the up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a growing southerly breeze and, with it, a couple of milder days. For most of the Cape Fear Region, temperatures will reach near or north of 60 Wednesday and 70 Thursday, but please note: with the cold February ocean, these numbers may be up to ten degrees lower within a few miles of the beaches.

While a few stray showers may form Wednesday and Thursday, the most substantial window for rain hinges on the approach and passage of a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect scattered showers and isolated downpours to deliver modest but beneficial rain amounts; feisty wind fields may even allow for a stronger storm cell or two to mix in.

Extend your outlook through Presidents’ Day weekend with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, catch a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. The app is and will always be a free download.

