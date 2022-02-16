Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

The DeLorean is back and all-electric

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(DeLorian Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iconic sports car went back to the future and then was discontinued. It’s now ready to rev up some new business.

The DeLorean Motor Company announced its official return on social media this week, with a new teaser for its reimagined DeLorean.

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(CNN)

The company says the new electric vehicle is set to premiere this year. It appears from the teaser the company posted that the new DeLorean will keep its signature gull-wing doors.

The DeLorean was famously used in the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, but was a short-lived car. Production of the vehicle lasted only between 1981 and 1983, which means it was no longer being made when the first “Back to the Future” hit theaters in 1985.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother, son arrested on multiple drug charges in Wilmington
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
A 10-year-old girl died in a car crash over the weekend, two others are in the hospital.
Family, friends mourning the loss of 10-year-old girl killed in car crash

Latest News

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68)...
Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
Although mask mandates are not on the agenda for Tuesday's NHC Board of Education meeting, a...
New Hanover County Board of Education updates public comment policies