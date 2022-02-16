Senior Connect
Man charged in Paitin Fields’ murder to make first court appearance

Autopsy results show five-year-old Paitin Fields died from strangulation and was also a victim...
Autopsy results show five-year-old Paitin Fields died from strangulation and was also a victim of sexual abuse. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Wesley Prevatte will make his first appearance at the Pender County Main Courthouse on Thursday, February 17th at 10:00 am.

Prevatte is charged with sexually assaulting and murdering five-year-old Paitin Fields.

According to Pender County Sheriff’s Office, he arrived in Pender County Wednesday after being extradited from Louisiana.

Prevatte, Paitin Fields’ uncle, was charged in her murder on Friday February 4, more than four years after her death.

He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sex offense with child by adult.

