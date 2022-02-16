Carolina Beach State Park plans controlled burn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn will be carried out at Carolina Beach State Park Wednesday February 15 beginning around 11 a.m.

The controlled burn will be near Snow’s Cut Trail and campground off Old Dow Road, according to a news release from Carolina Beach State Park.

Roads, trails, and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including the Snow’s Cut Trail, and portions of the second loop of the Family Campground.

This burn is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife, such as the longleaf pine, Venus Flytraps, wiregrass, and fox squirrel.

While the burn is in progress, the state park, marina and visitor’s center will remain open. Visitors will still be able to access the campground (Loop 1) and the remaining trails.

