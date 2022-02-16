Senior Connect
Carolina Beach State Park plans controlled burn

Map showing area of controlled burn at Carolina Beach State Park(Carolina Beach State Park)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn will be carried out at Carolina Beach State Park Wednesday February 15 beginning around 11 a.m.

The controlled burn will be near Snow’s Cut Trail and campground off Old Dow Road, according to a news release from Carolina Beach State Park.

Roads, trails, and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including the Snow’s Cut Trail, and portions of the second loop of the Family Campground.

This burn is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife, such as the longleaf pine, Venus Flytraps, wiregrass, and fox squirrel.

While the burn is in progress, the state park, marina and visitor’s center will remain open. Visitors will still be able to access the campground (Loop 1) and the remaining trails.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

