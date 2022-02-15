Water service outage in and near Love Grove community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Customers of CFPUA in and around Love Grove should expect low water pressure or no water pressure at all this Tuesday.

“Approximately 120 customers will be impacted at the following addresses: the entire Love Grove community (Railroad Street to Creekfront Drive); the 800 and 900 blocks of Fanning Street; the 800 block of Anderson Street; the 800 and 900 blocks of North 10th Street; the 1000 block of Hall Street; and the 900 and 1000 blocks of North 11th Street,” CFPUA wrote in a news release.

Once water is back to normal, there will also be a precautionary boil water advisory due to the possibility of bacteria during low-water-pressure periods. If under a boil water advisory, you should boil water for one minute and cool before consumption.

“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing,” CFPUA wrote.

The low pressure is due to crews conducting water main repairs, and the CFPUA tests the water to make sure its safe to drink before clearing a boil water advisory.

