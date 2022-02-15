Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Water service outage in and near Love Grove community

Service outage in Love Grove followed by boil water advisory
Service outage in Love Grove followed by boil water advisory(WSAZ)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Customers of CFPUA in and around Love Grove should expect low water pressure or no water pressure at all this Tuesday.

“Approximately 120 customers will be impacted at the following addresses: the entire Love Grove community (Railroad Street to Creekfront Drive); the 800 and 900 blocks of Fanning Street; the 800 block of Anderson Street; the 800 and 900 blocks of North 10th Street; the 1000 block of Hall Street; and the 900 and 1000 blocks of North 11th Street,” CFPUA wrote in a news release.

Once water is back to normal, there will also be a precautionary boil water advisory due to the possibility of bacteria during low-water-pressure periods. If under a boil water advisory, you should boil water for one minute and cool before consumption.

“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing,” CFPUA wrote.

The low pressure is due to crews conducting water main repairs, and the CFPUA tests the water to make sure its safe to drink before clearing a boil water advisory.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother, son arrested on multiple drug charges in Wilmington
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash
A 10-year-old girl died in a car crash over the weekend, two others are in the hospital.
Family, friends mourning the loss of 10-year-old girl killed in car crash

Latest News

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Search enters third day in Carteret County plane crash
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
‘If you’re dealing illegal drugs, we’re coming for you:’ New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on recent drug busts