Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties

UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of...
UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of her duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Tina Martin will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of her duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Tina Martin will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

“We appreciate Coach Barefoot’s work with our program and wish her well,” Bass said in an email news release. “Making a coaching change is always difficult, but this is what’s best for the future of the program at this time.”

“I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity and I wish nothing for the best for the program!,” Barefoot said after the news broke about the decision. “I love everyone who was associated with the program - student-athletes, fans, coaches and community. I put my footprint with ‘Teal Collar’ and gave it my All! Thanks Seahawk Nation!!!! Much love always!”

Barefoot served as the head coach of the UNCW women’s basketball team for five seasons, accumulating a 50-83 overall record and a 24-54 record in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Lady Seahawks are currently 3-18 overall, and 0-11 in the conference heading into a game Wednesday at William and Mary.

Prior to taking the job at UNCW in 2017, Barefoot previously worked as head coach at Old Dominion University, Lenoir-Rhyne and The Apprentice School. Her career record in 24 seasons is 363-319. Barefoot’s best season as head coach of the Lady Seahawks came in 2018-19, when the team went 18-12 overall, and 11-7 in the league. It proved to be her only winning season in Wilmington.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says seven vehicle break-ins, including two stolen...
BCSO: Vehicle break-ins, thefts reported in same community Sunday morning
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother, son arrested on multiple drug charges in Wilmington
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide

Latest News

Ocean Ridge tornado: 1 year later
‘Not forgotten:’ Ocean Ridge neighbors remember deadly EF-3 tornado, COVID cancels commemorative service
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products