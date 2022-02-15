UNCW relieves women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot of her duties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass has relieved woman’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot of her duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Tina Martin will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

“We appreciate Coach Barefoot’s work with our program and wish her well,” Bass said in an email news release. “Making a coaching change is always difficult, but this is what’s best for the future of the program at this time.”

“I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity and I wish nothing for the best for the program!,” Barefoot said after the news broke about the decision. “I love everyone who was associated with the program - student-athletes, fans, coaches and community. I put my footprint with ‘Teal Collar’ and gave it my All! Thanks Seahawk Nation!!!! Much love always!”

Barefoot served as the head coach of the UNCW women’s basketball team for five seasons, accumulating a 50-83 overall record and a 24-54 record in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Lady Seahawks are currently 3-18 overall, and 0-11 in the conference heading into a game Wednesday at William and Mary.

Prior to taking the job at UNCW in 2017, Barefoot previously worked as head coach at Old Dominion University, Lenoir-Rhyne and The Apprentice School. Her career record in 24 seasons is 363-319. Barefoot’s best season as head coach of the Lady Seahawks came in 2018-19, when the team went 18-12 overall, and 11-7 in the league. It proved to be her only winning season in Wilmington.

