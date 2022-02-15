Senior Connect
NHCSO arrests man wanted for multiple felonies

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (NHCSO) arrested a man charged with multiple felonies just before noon Tuesday.

After the NHCSO was informed by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police that 33-year-old Shaheim Moultrie, a wanted subject, may be in the Wilmington area, an investigation led the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team to 429 Taylor Street where Moultrie was arrested.

The suspect was wanted on 18 felony charges for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, 2 felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, 2 felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, and 2 felony warrants for felony conspiracy.

Sheriff McMahon stated, “I am very proud of the hard work our Deputies and Detectives did to get this dangerous person out of our community.”

Moultrie was charged with 27 felony charges and received a $860,000 secure bond.

