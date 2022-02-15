My Morning Jacket among musical acts coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - My Morning Jacket will perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in September.

The band, which formed in Louisville, Ky., in 1998, will play at the downtown Wilmington venue on Sept. 20 with special guest Joy Oladokun.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18.

Several shows also were announced for Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Michael Franti + Spearhead will play June 24-25; Five For Fighting and the Verve Pipe will perform on Aug. 7; and JJ Grey & Mofro are scheduled for Aug. 14. Tickets for those three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

