Grand jury indicts 8 people for voter fraud in Brunswick Co.

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A grand jury in Brunswick County has indicted eight individuals for voter fraud.

According to a news release from the DA’s Office, the N.C. State Board of Elections started an investigation into multiple instances of alleged voter fraud by several individuals after complaints from the Brunswick County Board of Elections

“After a thorough investigation, the NCSBOE presented its findings to my office for review and charging recommendations,” District Attorney Jon David David said in the news release. “Last week, investigators with the NCSBOE presented numerous cases of swearing falsely in a primary or general election, in violation of NCGS 163-275(4), to a Brunswick County grand jury. The grand jury indicted all cases presented to them.”

The DA’s Office did not name the eight defendants in the news release Tuesday but said they vary in age, sex, race, and political affiliations.

“A common thread which connects each of these defendants is that they are all convicted felons whose voting rights have not been restored or illegal aliens” said David. “Based on my review of the comprehensive investigation I felt a responsibility to act in an effort to protect the integrity of the electoral process. I want to commend Sheriff John Ingram and investigators with the state board of elections for their professionalism, thorough work product, and their shared commitment to combat voter fraud in Brunswick County.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

