Get Fit with 6: Brunswick county woman sticks to her New Year’s resolution and loses 100 pounds

A year and a half later Latrice Tatum has maintained her weight loss
Get Fit with 6: Losing weight and keeping it off
Get Fit with 6: Losing weight and keeping it off
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Latrice Tatum is an inspiration for us all. For her 2021 New Year’s resolution she decided she wanted to lose 100 pounds. “Diabetes runs in my family and I decided that I didn’t want to get diabetes. I didn’t want to go thru that, so I wanted to make a change for myself,” said Latrice Tatum.

Latrice immediately made changes to her diet, eating more fruits and vegetables and lean meats. She also started an exercise routine at home. “I just went online and found some ways to eat healthy and different exercises to do. I started walking and then after that I started running. Then I started doing jumping jacks and cardio.”

Latrice also wanted to get her mom involved. “I am a diabetic and she was just wanting me to do better and she realized that she didn’t want this either,” said Sabrina Robbins Tatum. They started comedy skits called Clean Christian Comedy on Facebook. They put a funny spin on their weight loss journey. Latrice tries to coach her mom thru the workouts but Sabrina has a sweet tooth. She loves Oreo cookies. Every time Latrice tries to get her to exercise her mom hides Oreo cookies and comes up with an excuse as to why she can’t workout. “She actually lost all the weight, but I didn’t. I’m still battling with it.”

Latrice succeeded! She is now at her goal weight and she’s still maintaining it. “I still eat vegetables and fruit, but I used to exercise five days a week when I was dieting now I only do it four times.”

Like many people she found maintaining the weight more challenging than losing it. But she feels great. Latrice has more energy, she sleeps better and just feels healthier overall.

Latrice has this advice for anyone who wants to lose weight. Stay determined and find a diet and exercise that works for them. “I believe in myself. You have to believe in yourself.”

As for Sabrina “I’m trying to eat better and maintain my sugar levels and right now. My sugar levels have dropped.”

