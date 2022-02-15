First Alert Forecast: temperatures and rain chances set to swell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Tuesday, your First Alert Weather Team recognizes the anniversary of the Ocean Isle Beach tornado tragedy. To honor the victims, we are helping to promote a Red Cross blood drive in Wilmington. Also, Gabe Ross and Claire Fry will be at the Ace Hardware in Calabash for a NOAA weather radio purchasing / programming event. Visit wect.com/strong for all storm-ready details!

Thankfully, your First Alert Forecast features zero severe weather risk Tuesday. Enjoy sunshine, high temperatures in the 50s, and crisp breezes.

Catch details on a warmup and one decent chance of rain in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a whole ten days with your WECT Weather App! The app is and will always be a free download.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.