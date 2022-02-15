Early tax filers have to wait because N.C. isn’t ready to accept the returns yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re one of the people who like to file their state taxes early, you’ll have to wait this year if you live in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) issued an update on the opening of the 2022 tax season Monday.

Officials say tax law changes included in 2021’s budget delayed the Department of Revenue’s (DOR) finalization of tax forms, updates for tax systems, and approval of tax preparation software.

DOR staff is working on testing and certification requirements that are necessary in order to open the North Carolina tax season and officals say they have made significant progress.

The target date to open the tax season is the week of February 28. Taxpayers can expect to begin to receive refunds in early April.

The NCDOR continues to encourage taxpayers to file electronically.

Specifically, in regards to certifying tax preparation software, NCDOR staff is working to approve these requests. Tax software providers are notified by DOR once their software is approved, thus allowing taxpayers to begin filing their tax returns.

Some software products have already been approved.

This is a list of approved tax preparation software products for businesses. This is the list of approved tax software products for individual income tax.

Other products are being approved on a daily basis. Taxpayers should routinely check to confirm if their tax preparation software has been approved.

“North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner,” a statement from NCDOR read.

