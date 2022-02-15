COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants art supplies and canvas aprons for students

ELIZABETHTPWN, N.C. (WECT) - Art can be fun but it can be messy. That’s why Kate Wheeler, a teacher at Emereau Bladen Charter School, is hoping to get canvas aprons for her students through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“If we succeed at fulfilling this project goal, K-5 students will be better equipped for the first time to really work with messy materials in our art room,” Wheeler said on the DonorsChoose page.

Wheeler needs $335 to completely fund her project. The money she raises will be used to purchase markers, paint, and other art supplies.

“They love using silver pens, and will be so thankful for the fresh sets of materials. From favorite marker colors, to fresh black paint, to real canvasses, students will eagerly use these materials if we can get them in their creative hands,” she said.

Once the project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

