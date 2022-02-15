Senior Connect
City of Southport holding multi-agency fire drill at marina

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A multi-agency fire drill will be held Tuesday, February 15, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Southport Marina.

According to the City of Southport, the drill will simulate a large vessel fire at the fuel dock with an explosion. The hydrant system in the area will be used for water supply.

Several Fire Departments have been invited to attend, including Oak Island, St James, Boiling Spring Lakes, Sunny Point, and Sunset Harbor.

The fire departments are required to complete the drill for insurance purposes. It will also give fire officers the opportunity to practice using new connections and safety mechanisms.

The drill is not expected to cause traffic problems as all units will be inside the marina facility.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

