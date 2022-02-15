Senior Connect
Cape Fear River Watch calls on Roy Cooper to reduce plastic waste

Governor Roy Cooper
Governor Roy Cooper(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A coalition of national, state and local organizations called the North Carolina Plastic Waste Reduction Coalition wrote a letter to Governor Roy Cooper asking him to take action to reduce plastic waste.

The coalition is run by the North Carolina Public Interest Advocacy Group, NCPIRG. Citing a recent executive order in Virginia, they ramped up their efforts over the past week to call on Cooper to take executive action to prevent plastic waste.

Over the past weekend, the coalition collected over 4,700 pieces of litter. Of that, 80% was plastic or styrofaom.

The Cape Fear River Watch, a cosigner on the letter, contributed significantly to the coalition’s efforts. They collected 2,506 pieces of litter in the Wilmington area. Plastic items comprised 75% of their collections.

“Every day, our state government agencies contribute to the tons of plastic ‘stuff’ that gets tossed out in North Carolina. All of this waste not only clogs our landfills, trashes our parks and litter our streets, but it also washes into our rivers and oceans, where it can harm wildlife and even our own health.” Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette said.

If you want to learn more about the coalition, you can send an email to NCPIRG State Director Katie Craig at kcraig@ncpirg.org, or check out the NCPIRG website.

