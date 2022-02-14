Widespread Panic returning to Wilmington for three shows in May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Widespread Panic is returning to downtown Wilmington in May.

The band will hit the stage at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8.

Widespread Panic was the first national act to perform at Live Oak Pavilion when it played three shows last July,

The band has been playing venues around the world for more than 30 years with fan favorites like Climb to Safety and Ain’t Life Grand.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.

