Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Walk On’s welcomes Super Bowl fans for the first time

Sunday was the first Super Bowl that Walk On’s on Oleander Drive was open for business.
Sunday was the first Super Bowl that Walk On’s on Oleander Drive was open for business.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday was the first Super Bowl that Walk On’s on Oleander Drive was open for business.

“It’s been really good,” said manager Jayme Shoffner. “It’s a great turnout. We’re thankful everyone came out this evening and glad everybody’s here.”

The sports bistreaux opened in June of last year.

Supply chain issues led to rumors of a chicken wing shortage but the restaurant says it didn’t run into problems ahead of the big game. They had plenty of wings and drinks to serve fans while they watched the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

A manager says the restaurant isn’t dealing with staff issues, either. All around, it was a full house.

“We are blessed and fortunate to have a great group of people here,” said Shoffner. “We’re just glad we’re able to rally behind everybody and have a great night here. This is one day in particular that we’ve already been pretty prepared for. It was a pretty good turnout and we’re thankful for it.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One candidate running for NC Supreme Court says outside groups are "trying to buy a seat on the...
NC Supreme Court rules against New Hanover County Board of Education
Rescue workers were able to retrieve the homeowners dog from the residence.
Shed fire destroys home and spreads to nearby woods
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center
“This is totally revolutionary.” Congress passes bill to end forced arbitration for survivors of sexual misconduct
UPDATE: Adult and six-month-old baby in critical condition after wreck between car and 18-wheeler

Latest News

Brides-to-be got the chance to get brand new dresses at low prices and support a good cause at...
Brides-to-be get discounted dresses, support Boys and Girls Home of NC
Customers enjoy cocktails ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
North Carolina distilleries open for the first time on Super Bowl Sunday
Justin Orlando Burney
Supply man charged with four counts of attempted murder, arson
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says seven vehicle break-ins, including two stolen...
BCSO: Seven vehicle break-ins, including two vehicle thefts, reported in same community Sunday morning