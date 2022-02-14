Walk On’s welcomes Super Bowl fans for the first time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday was the first Super Bowl that Walk On’s on Oleander Drive was open for business.

“It’s been really good,” said manager Jayme Shoffner. “It’s a great turnout. We’re thankful everyone came out this evening and glad everybody’s here.”

The sports bistreaux opened in June of last year.

Supply chain issues led to rumors of a chicken wing shortage but the restaurant says it didn’t run into problems ahead of the big game. They had plenty of wings and drinks to serve fans while they watched the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

A manager says the restaurant isn’t dealing with staff issues, either. All around, it was a full house.

“We are blessed and fortunate to have a great group of people here,” said Shoffner. “We’re just glad we’re able to rally behind everybody and have a great night here. This is one day in particular that we’ve already been pretty prepared for. It was a pretty good turnout and we’re thankful for it.”

