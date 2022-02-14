Sims scores 26 to lead Seahawks past William & Mary in overtime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaylen Sims scored 26 points to lead the UNCW men’s basketball team to an 80-73 overtime victory over William & Mary at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks held a sizeable lead late in the contest before the Tribe scored the last nine points of regulation to force the overtime.

Shykeim Phillips added 24 points for UNCW while Mike Okauru finished with 14.

With the victory, the Seahawks improved to 17-7 overall. They continue to lead the CAA with an 11-2 record.

UNCW hosts Towson on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.