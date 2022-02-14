Programming Your Midland Weather Radio

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

HOW TO PROGRAM YOU WR120 RADIO

Source: Midland USA

1. Place 3 AA alkaline batteries (not supplied) into the compartment on the underside of radio. (Note: Batteries provide approximately 5 hours of emergency power or 75 hours of standby power for the radio in case of a power outage).

2. Plug the AC Adapter into a standard outlet. Plug the other end of the adapter into the DC jack on the back of the radio.

3. Pull out antenna and extend to its full length.

4. Ensure ON/OFF switch is in the ON position

5. WELCOME will be displayed.

6. To SET LANGUAGE press the SELECT button then:

7. Choose your language by pressing ▲ or▼ then press the SELECT button.

8. To SET LOCATION press the SELECT button then:

9. Choose location type ANY then press SELECT. (Note: see page 8 for more programming instructions). 10. To SET TIME press the SELECT button then:

11. Set the time by using ► ▲ ▼or ► then press SELECT.

12. To SET CHANNEL press the SELECT button then:

13. Tune the channel to the desired broadcast by using ▲or ▼.

14. Adjust the volume by using the VOLUME UP or VOLUME DOWN button. 15. To complete setup press the SELECT button. NOTE: To reset the radio to the factory defaults, press and hold the WEATHER / SNOOZE button while turning on the unit

SAME Codes by County

Bladen 037017

Brunswick 037019

Columbus 037047

Cumberland 037051

Duplin 037061

New Hanover 037129

Onslow 037133

Pender 037141

Robeson 037155

Sampson 037163

