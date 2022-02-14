Senior Connect
NHC to host free diversity and equity training classes

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity will be hosting free online diversity and equity training sessions for small businesses and non-profits between March and May.

“We hope these classes take some of the things we practice every day at New Hanover County Government and make them relatable and practical for our community’s small businesses and non-profits,” said chief diversity and equity officer Linda Thompson.

The classes will all be held online with two sessions on each of the three topics. Organizations can sign up here and learn more by calling 910-798-7430 or visiting the NHC Office of Diversity and Equity website.

Below is the full list of classes being offered from a NHC news release:

Implicit Bias in the Workplace

  • March 1 at 8:30 a.m.
  • March 15 at 1 p.m.

Creating an Inclusive Workplace

  • April 12 at 8:30 a.m.
  • April 26 at 1 p.m.

Microaggressions

  • May 10 at 8:30 a.m.
  • May 17 at 1 p.m.

