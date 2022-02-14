Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says seven vehicle break-ins, including two stolen...
BCSO: Vehicle break-ins, thefts reported in same community Sunday morning
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Justin Orlando Burney
Supply man charged with four counts of attempted murder, arson
One candidate running for NC Supreme Court says outside groups are "trying to buy a seat on the...
NC Supreme Court rules against New Hanover County Board of Education

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Crash closes section of US-17 in Pender County near Porters Neck
Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince...
Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Some Rams fans used the Super Bowl victory as an excuse to be destructive overnight in Los...
RAW: Rams fans vandalize bus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow