First Alert Forecast: a cold ending to Valentine’s Day, warm up soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Your First Alert Forecast opens with crisp north breezes flowing across the Cape Fear Region. A chilly day turns cold as temperatures drop into the lower 30s to start your Tuesday morning.

Your extended forecast features a midweek warmup and then a chance for fog and showers late in the week. It is too soon to know if this rain system may sponsor any strong thunderstorms; this is an angle your First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely given the balmier conditions. In any case, this rain has a decent chance to ding the pesky drought that lingers across the Cape Fear Region.

