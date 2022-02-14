Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly for Valentine’s Day but big changes coming

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 12, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Your First Alert Forecast opens with crisp northwest breezes flowing across the Cape Fear Region. 5 to 15 mph is a solid baseline for those. Bright sun will fill the sky most of the time but, despite it, temperatures will spend most of the afternoon in the chilly upper 40s to middle 50s. These values are slightly below the average highs for middle February: lower 60s.

Your extended forecast features a midweek warmup and then a chance for fog and showers late in the week. It is too soon to know if this rain system may sponsor any strong thunderstorms; this is an angle your First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely given the balmier conditions. In any case, this rain has a decent chance to ding the pesky drought that lingers across the Cape Fear Region.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a whole ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Visit wect.com/strong to stay / become storm-ready one year after the tragic Ocean Isle Beach tornado.

