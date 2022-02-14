Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City of Wilmington to consider economic incentives for four companies

(Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will hold public hearings during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, to consider economic grants totaling nearly $700,000 for four companies.

These economic development incentives would be dependent on the companies reaching certain requirements, including creating a certain number of new jobs.

The four companies are unnamed in material prepared for city council and are referred to as Project Transit, Project Clear, Project Buckeye and Project Speed.

Project Transit is being considered for a grant of $40,000 annually for five years if it meets the goal of providing a minimum 300 new jobs with an average compensation of at least $62,000.

Project Clear is seeking a grant of $50,000 annually for five years and would be required to create a minimum of 485 new jobs with an average wage of at least $131,000 as well as investing a minimum of $85 million in “real and personal property in the region.”

Project Buckeye is being considered for a grant of $40,000 annually for five years if it meets the requirement of investing a minimum of $25 million in real and personal property in the city and hiring a minimum of 204 people at an average salary of at least $113,000.

Project Speed would get a $9,000 grant annually for five years if it invests a minimum of $16 million in real and personal property in the city and hires 75 or more people at an average salary of at least $64,000.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners also is expected to consider incentive packages for these companies at its meeting Monday, Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says seven vehicle break-ins, including two stolen...
BCSO: Vehicle break-ins, thefts reported in same community Sunday morning
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Justin Orlando Burney
Supply man charged with four counts of attempted murder, arson
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Justin Orlando Burney
Supply man charged with four counts of attempted murder, arson
(Source: WECT)
NHC to host free diversity and equity training classes
Want to watch the Winter Olympics online? Here’s how