City of Wilmington to consider economic incentives for four companies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will hold public hearings during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, to consider economic grants totaling nearly $700,000 for four companies.

These economic development incentives would be dependent on the companies reaching certain requirements, including creating a certain number of new jobs.

The four companies are unnamed in material prepared for city council and are referred to as Project Transit, Project Clear, Project Buckeye and Project Speed.

Project Transit is being considered for a grant of $40,000 annually for five years if it meets the goal of providing a minimum 300 new jobs with an average compensation of at least $62,000.

Project Clear is seeking a grant of $50,000 annually for five years and would be required to create a minimum of 485 new jobs with an average wage of at least $131,000 as well as investing a minimum of $85 million in “real and personal property in the region.”

Project Buckeye is being considered for a grant of $40,000 annually for five years if it meets the requirement of investing a minimum of $25 million in real and personal property in the city and hiring a minimum of 204 people at an average salary of at least $113,000.

Project Speed would get a $9,000 grant annually for five years if it invests a minimum of $16 million in real and personal property in the city and hires 75 or more people at an average salary of at least $64,000.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners also is expected to consider incentive packages for these companies at its meeting Monday, Feb. 21.

