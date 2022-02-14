Senior Connect
Brides-to-be get discounted dresses, support Boys and Girls Home of NC

Brides-to-be got the chance to get brand new dresses at low prices and support a good cause at...
Brides-to-be got the chance to get brand new dresses at low prices and support a good cause at the same time.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Brides-to-be got the chance to get brand new dresses at low prices and support a good cause at the same time.

A Whiteville bridal shop recently closed its doors and donated its inventory to the Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina. That included dresses for brides, bridesmaids, flower girls and mothers of brides.

The organization used it as an opportunity to raise money for its programs and give brides a chance to save money.

“They got to say yes to the dress and we took their picture with a bouquet and the sign-- ‘I found my dress.’ Just made it a fun activity for them and a special event for them like at a normal salon,” said Lisa Brown, the organization’s volunteer mobilization coordinator.

The most expensive dress, costing about $1,700, ended up marked down to only a few hundred dollars.

“When they saw that they were brand new dresses, that was even more excitable to them,” said Brown. “It’s been a joy to watch them be able to get a designer gown and know that they’re going to walk down the aisle with confidence and feel beautiful.”

Many dresses are still available. You can check them out in a catalog at the organization’s Country Store.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

