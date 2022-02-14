Senior Connect
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teal, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teal, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to officials, 68-year-old Willie Jean Teal, of White Oak, was reported missing Feb. 12.

Officials say several of her personal items were located by the Cape Fear River.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Emergency Management searched the area of the Cape Fear River on Feb. 12,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “She was entered as a missing person in the national database.

“On Feb. 14, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Emergency Management and volunteers returned to 1795 River Road, White Oak, NC conducting a ground search and will continue their search in the coming days.”

Anyone with information on Teal’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

