Authorities urge drivers to lock car doors amid string of break ins

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than two dozen reports of thieves breaking into cars over a ten-day stretch, but investigators say the crooks didn’t have to do any actual ‘breaking.’

Of over 30 vehicle break-ins reported to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office since February 3, every person left their car unlocked. In two cases, the owners even left the keys in the car.

One law enforcement officer says in his years of service, he’s only seen one car actually broken into. In that case, there was a gun left in plain sight.

Investigators took seven vehicle breaking and entering reports on Sunday: all from the Carolina Shores community. In the past week, they’ve come in from Calabash and Leland. It’s happening across the bridge in Wilmington, too.

If you think it can’t happen to you because you think you live in a crime-free area or your neighbors wouldn’t do such a thing, investigators say don’t take the chance.

“They’re your average neighborhoods-- middle class,” said Maj. Brian Chism with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s nothing that is going to tell them which way to go or which one’s to pick. It’s the ones that have multiple homes with multiple vehicles outside and that east access in and out to the developments.”

Because these thieves are really going after anyone, it’s best to make sure that when they try to make you the next victim, you don’t make it easy for them. The best way to do that is taking anything valuable out of your car and locking it.

