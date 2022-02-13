Supply man charged with four counts of attempted murder, arson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Supply on four counts of attempted murder, two counts of first degree arson, and injury to personal property.

Justin Orlando Burney, a 32-year-old man from Supply, was arrested after an incident Saturday night. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, he attempted to set fire to a home where 4 people resided, including a young teenager.

Burney is being held under a $1 million bond at the Brunswick County Detention Center.

