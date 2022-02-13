Senior Connect
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in.

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons.

Police say three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities.

Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

