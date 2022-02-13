Senior Connect
North Carolina distilleries open for the first time on Super Bowl Sunday

Customers enjoy cocktails ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a different kind of Super Bowl Sunday for distilleries across North Carolina, thanks to a new North Carolina state law now in effect.

The law went into effect on October 1st of last year, and allows distilleries to sell bottled liquor on Sundays in North Carolina from 12pm to 9pm.

One local distillery, End of Days Distillery, opened their doors at 12 on the dot Sunday afternoon ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Today is historic,” said Co-Owner Oliver Earney. “This is the first time in the history of craft distillation in North Carolina that we can actually sell people’s favorite spirits on Super Bowl Sunday.”

End of Days has gradually been adding Sundays to their schedule since they were first able to last October.

Earney says that this has been a long-awaited day, and that they are ready to serve their customers permanently on Sundays going forward.

“Being a craft distillery here in Wilmington is historic,” Earney said. “The more people who can come out, see what we’re about, what we’re crafting, the better.”

The distillery offered specialty cocktails ahead of the game, and opened their bottled store for customers to stop by and shop ahead of their gatherings.

Going forward, End of Days is adding more Sundays to their spring and summer schedule, and say they are excited to have one more day of the weekend to serve the community.

Looking forward to this summer, Earney says they’re excited to add one more day for visitors of Wilmington.

“An additional weekend day for any business in the hospitality industry in Wilmington is going to be very helpful,” said Earney. “We’re going to be able give an experience to guests who are just getting to town who want to have a great beach day, or for individuals that it might be the end of their vacation. They can come in and hang out as well.”

For more information on End of Days Distillery, click here.

