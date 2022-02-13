First Alert Forecast: a cool down just in time for Super Bowl Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Super Bowl Sunday! After a few mild days in the 60s and even 70s, big changes are ahead. With the passage of a sharp cold front, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature much cooler highs today. Expect clouds, a 20-30% shower chance, and temperatures steady in or falling from the 50s.
Valentine’s Day still looks dry and brisk with early temperatures around 30 and highs only mainly in the upper 40s. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.
