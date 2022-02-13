Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a cool down just in time for Super Bowl Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 12, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Super Bowl Sunday! After a few mild days in the 60s and even 70s, big changes are ahead. With the passage of a sharp cold front, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature much cooler highs today. Expect clouds, a 20-30% shower chance, and temperatures steady in or falling from the 50s.

Super Bowl Sunday 2/12/22
Super Bowl Sunday 2/12/22(WECT News)

Valentine’s Day still looks dry and brisk with early temperatures around 30 and highs only mainly in the upper 40s. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

