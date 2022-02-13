BCSO: Seven vehicles broken into, two stolen in same community Sunday morning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says seven vehicle breaking & entering reports were made, including two stolen vehicles, in Carolina Shores Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says none of the vehicles were locked, and the two stolen vehicles had keys inside. No vehicles were damaged in the incidents.

The sheriff’s office reminds you to lock your doors and take valuables with you. If you have to leave something valuable in your vehicle, keep it out of sight in the trunk or glove compartment.

