Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

BCSO: Seven vehicles broken into, two stolen in same community Sunday morning

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says seven vehicle break-ins, including two stolen...
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says seven vehicle break-ins, including two stolen vehicles, were reported in Carolina Shores Sunday morning.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says seven vehicle breaking & entering reports were made, including two stolen vehicles, in Carolina Shores Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says none of the vehicles were locked, and the two stolen vehicles had keys inside. No vehicles were damaged in the incidents.

The sheriff’s office reminds you to lock your doors and take valuables with you. If you have to leave something valuable in your vehicle, keep it out of sight in the trunk or glove compartment.

🚨This morning seven vehicle B&Es were reported, including two stolen vehicles, in the Carolina Shores community. None of...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One candidate running for NC Supreme Court says outside groups are "trying to buy a seat on the...
NC Supreme Court rules against New Hanover County Board of Education
Rescue workers were able to retrieve the homeowners dog from the residence.
Shed fire destroys home and spreads to nearby woods
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents
Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center
“This is totally revolutionary.” Congress passes bill to end forced arbitration for survivors of sexual misconduct
UPDATE: Adult and six-month-old baby in critical condition after wreck between car and 18-wheeler

Latest News

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Want to watch the Winter Olympics online? Here’s how
The recreation center is now named after the late Vice Chancellor.
UNCW holds ceremony to name Student Recreation Center after late Vice Chancellor
Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents