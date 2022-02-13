Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber alert has been canceled for a Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the scene of a homicide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Marlaya Monet Patterson was reported missing Sunday morning, Feb. 13.

[Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood]

Her alleged abductor is believed to be her father Corey Lamont Patterson, a 29-year-old Black male standing at 5′6″ and weighing 140 pounds.

Following an extensive investigation, Marlaya Patterson has been located. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD's Public Affairs Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 13, 2022

The two were seen leaving a home on the 1600 block of Swan Drive in Charlotte. Police say a woman was shot to death in the same home around 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7000.

