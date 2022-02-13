Senior Connect
Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide

She was reported missing early Sunday morning.
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber alert has been canceled for a Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the scene of a homicide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Marlaya Monet Patterson was reported missing Sunday morning, Feb. 13.

[Police: 1 dead in north Charlotte neighborhood]

Her alleged abductor is believed to be her father Corey Lamont Patterson, a 29-year-old Black male standing at 5′6″ and weighing 140 pounds.

The two were seen leaving a home on the 1600 block of Swan Drive in Charlotte. Police say a woman was shot to death in the same home around 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

