Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
She was reported missing early Sunday morning.
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber alert has been canceled for a Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the scene of a homicide.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Marlaya Monet Patterson was reported missing Sunday morning, Feb. 13.
Her alleged abductor is believed to be her father Corey Lamont Patterson, a 29-year-old Black male standing at 5′6″ and weighing 140 pounds.
The two were seen leaving a home on the 1600 block of Swan Drive in Charlotte. Police say a woman was shot to death in the same home around 6:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7000.
